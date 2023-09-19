Get Ready for the Adorable and Vibrant Trolls Band Together Movie!

Are you not interested in seeing trolls that enjoy nothing more than to sing and dance, then hug, then dance, then hug, and then sing? It is a very adorable sight to behold, not only for the younger family members but also for the rest of the group. People who are enamored by glitter, magic, and music will likely enjoy the films.

Because another Trolls movie will be released this fall, everyone gets ready to get their hair in a bun and feel as one as possible. DreamWorks Animation will be in charge of production, and Universal Pictures will be in charge of distribution. The franchise known as Trolls Band Together will continue with its third installment with this movie.

This movie is a continuation of the films Trolls and Trolls World Tour, and it will likely be just as vibrant, lively, and zany as its predecessors. After Shrek the Third, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Kung Fu Panda 3, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, this is the seventh time that a DreamWorks property has formed a trilogy. If you like the previous films in the Trolls franchise, continue reading to learn what we know about the next Trolls Band Together movie.

Trolls Band Together Cast

Daveed Diggs as Spruce(voice)

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy(voice)

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget(voice)

Justin Timberlake as Branch(voice)

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle(voice)

Eric André as John Dory(voice)

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond(voice)

Andrew Rannells as Veneer(voice)

Amy Schumer as Velvet(voice)

Zosia Mamet as Crimp(voice)

James Corden as Biggie(voice)

Kid Cudi as Clay(voice)

Troye Sivan as Floyd(voice)

Ron Funches as Cooper(voice)

RuPaul as Miss Maxine(voice)

Camila Cabello as Viva(voice)

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond(voice)

Anderson.Paak as Prince D(voice)

What is the Release Date of Trolls Band Together?

It has been announced that Trolls Band Together will be released on November 17, 2023. In contrast to the release of Trolls World Tour (2020), which was concurrently made available on video on demand and in a select number of cinemas owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, this movie will only be shown in theaters when it is finally published. In accordance with the terms of their agreement with Netflix, the movie will be available to stream on Peacock for the first four months of the pay-TV window. After that, it will transfer to Netflix for the next 10 months, and then it will return to Peacock for the last four months.

Who is the Director of Trolls Band Together?

Writer, director, animator, singer, and actor Walter Dohrn hails from the United States of America. He provided the voice acting for many characters in the third installment of the Shrek franchise, including the role of Rumpelstiltskin. Dohrn contributed to the production of SpongeBob SquarePants Season 2 as a writer, director, and storyboard director. In addition, he was involved in the creation of two episodes of the show’s third season. Dohrn entered into an agreement with DreamWorks Animation in the year 2020.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer

What is the Plot of Trolls Band Together?

The following is the official plot summary for the film Trolls Band Together:

Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, and finally, a couple (#broppy)! This comes after two films of true friendship and continuous wooing between the two characters. Poppy learns that Branch has a mysterious history as they grow closer to one another. Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop star Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton), and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up) were his siblings with whom he used to perform as BroZone, her favorite boyband phenomenon. Branch hadn’t seen his brothers since the family and BroZone split up while he was still a baby, and since then, Branch hadn’t had any contact with them. But when Branch’s brother Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and