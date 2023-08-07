Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy: Transmedia Licenses

These three video game licenses, Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy, each have their own unique characteristics. While Assassin’s Creed focuses on action-adventure gameplay with elements of infiltration, Fallout is a post-apocalyptic RPG played in a first-person perspective. Final Fantasy, on the other hand, is a highly anticipated Japanese saga filled with magic and fantasy. Despite their differences, these popular franchises from Ubisoft, Bethesda, and Square Enix are coming together in another world, both mythical and physical.

These licenses have expanded beyond just video games. Assassin’s Creed has seen adaptations in the form of novels, comics, a film, and various collectibles and clothing. Fallout will soon have its own TV series, and Final Fantasy has already been explored in numerous mediums.

New Collaborations Announced with Excitement

In recent news, fans of the Magic card game were thrilled to see the introduction of The Lord of the Rings universe. Wizards of the Coast released over 300 playable cards featuring characters and elements from Tolkien’s world. These cards have broken records in sales and sparked intense debates among players.

But the collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and other franchises doesn’t stop there. In 2024, Magic: The Gathering – Beyond will feature collaborations with Ravnica Remastered, Murders at Karlov Manor, and even Fallout in its release schedule. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed cards will be released alongside the Bloomburrow and Duskmourn House of Horror sets. And finally, the wonderful world of Final Fantasy will join the realm of playing and collectible cards.

Square Enix previously successfully adapted Final Fantasy into a card game, and it is expected that the new cards will be sold through pre-built boosters and decks, accompanied by promotional cards. The anticipation for these sets is high, as demonstrated by the recent sale of a one-of-a-kind version of the One Ring card to Post Malone for $2 million. This spotlight on the card game further solidifies its 30 years of success.