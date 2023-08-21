Get Ready for Nahnatchka Khan’s Totally Killer, a Spooky Halloween Delight

Get ready to have an absolute blast with Nahnatchka Khan’s newest film, Totally Killer, which will debut in theaters just in time to get you in the mood for Halloween. The new movie, which stars Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen, tells the story of Jamie, played by Shipka, whose mother, Pam, is trying to come to grips with some truly spooky stuff – the comeback of the Sweet Sixteen Killer. This frightening masked person went on a killing spree targeting young girls in the 1980s.

As the situation becomes more dire, they travel back to 1987! They have joined forces with a younger version of Pam, played by Olivia Holt, to stop the Killer’s reign of terror. Prepare yourself for a wild blend of the past and the present as Totally Killer takes you on a time-tripping, spine-tingling voyage to uncover secrets and face down some seriously gory baddies. Produced by Blumhouse, the geniuses behind modern horror classics such as Insidious and The Purge, prepare yourself for a wild blend of the past and the present.

Totally Killer Cast

Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes

Olivia Holt as Pam Miller

Charlie Gillespie as Teen Blake Hughes

Lochlyn Munro as Adult Blake Hughes

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Teen Lauren Creston(as Troy L. Johnson)

Liana Liberato as Tiffany Clark

Kelcey Mawema as Amelia Creston

Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa Song

Anna Diaz as Heather Hernandez

Ella Choi as Teen Kara Lim

Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar as Teen Randy Finkle

Nathaniel Appiah as Teen Doug Summers

Jonathan Potts as Chris Dubasage

Randall Park as Sheriff Dennis Lim

Julie Bowen as Pam Hughes

Zachary Gibson as Teen Lurch(as Zach Gibson)

Nicholas Lloyd as Teen Chris Dubasage

Kimberly Huie as Adult Lauren Creston

What is the Release Date of Totally Killer?

Put the date of October 6, 2023, on your calendars because that is when the first episode of Totally Killer will debut on Prime Video. It is a date that you will want to go to!

Who is the Director of Totally Killer?

Nahnatchka Khan is a well-known name in the television industry in the United States. She is the creator of as well as an executive producer for the comedy programs Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 (2012–2013) and Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020) on ABC, as well as Young Rock (2021–2023) on NBC. Always Be My Maybe, a film that will be released on Netflix in 2019, was also directed by her.

Is There A Trailer for ‘Totally Killer’?

At this very moment, everyone is on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the trailer release for Totally Killer. Audiences may see it sometime in late August or September to get them in the mood for Halloween in October.

What is the Plot of Totally Killer?

The plot summary for Totally Killer can be found below:

“On Halloween night, 35 years after the stunning murder of three teenagers, the notorious “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns to claim a fourth victim. Jamie, played by Kiernan Shipka, is a 17-year-old girl who disobeys her overprotective mother, Julie Bowen and comes face to face with the masked lunatic. While on the run for her life, Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, which is the year in which the crimes first occurred. As a result of being compelled to negotiate the strange and outlandish culture of the 1980s, Jamie allies with her teenage mother, played by Olivia Holt, to end the Killer once and for all before she is permanently trapped in the past.

The most recent photographs from Totally Killer provide viewers with a sneak peek into the exciting style of the film, which blends effortlessly with the blood and gore that one would anticipate from a slasher movie. Prepare yourself for a trip down memory lane with these awesome clothing and hairstyles from the 1980s (who doesn’t love a trendy blowout?). Also, let us remember. Nothing quite captures yesteryear’s spirit, like a bunch of individuals donning creepy masks and a sight of someone carrying a baseball bat while hiding in the restroom. This will get your heart racing. In a very real way, Totally Killer conjures up feelings of nostalgia for those beloved horror films from years gone by that fans just can’t get enough of.