The Best Sci-Fi Series on Netflix Right Now

If you’re a fan of mind-bending concepts, futuristic settings, and thrilling adventures, you’re in for a treat. Netflix offers a stellar lineup of sci-fi series that will transport you to worlds beyond your imagination. From dystopian societies and space exploration to advanced technologies and alternate realities, these shows push the boundaries of what’s possible. We’ve handpicked the best sci-fi series currently available on Netflix, ensuring that you won’t miss out on the most captivating and thought-provoking shows. Whether you’re a hardcore sci-fi enthusiast or simply curious about the genre, our selection has something for everyone. Prepare to be mesmerized by cutting-edge visuals, intricate storytelling, and thought-provoking themes that explore the wonders and dangers of the future. Join us as we take you on a journey through the best sci-fi series on Netflix right now, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends. Buckle up and get ready for an immersive experience that will leave you pondering the possibilities of the unknown. It’s time to embark on a sci-fi adventure like no other. Let the binge-watching commence!

Arrival

A linguist works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecraft appear around the world.

Annihilation

A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.

Snowpiercer

Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

Okja

A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend – a fascinating beast named Okja.

Starship Troopers

Humans in a fascist, militaristic future wage war with giant alien bugs.

Black Mirror

An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

