Clones The movie Clones stars Bruce Willis and is directed by Jonathan Mostow, who is known for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. It should not be confused with the 2012 production of the same name by Gregory Orr. The story follows two FBI agents investigating the murder of a student. However, the latter seems to have a connection with the man who developed the clones: robotic versions of human beings that are flawless and remotely controllable. Due to their realistic appearance, the investigators can never fully trust anyone. The characters were adapted from the comics The Surrogates. I, Robot I, Robot is a film directed by Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt) and inspired by the novel Robot by Isaac Asimov. The director explained, “We tried to stay true to the spirit of the novel while bringing its universe to life on the big screen.” The story is set in 2035, in a world where robots have become important assistants to humans. However, their cold and logical nature doesn’t sit well with everyone, especially detective Del Spooner. One day, Spooner investigates the death of Dr. Alfred Lanning, and the main suspect is an android, which should be impossible according to the laws of robotics. next neXt is a science fiction series created by Manny Coto, known for being the executive producer and showrunner of Star Trek: Enterprise. The show follows the adventures of a Silicon Valley engineer who realizes that the AI he developed is dangerous. He teams up with a cyber crime agent to save humanity and fight against an AI that constantly improves itself. There is only one season of neXt, as its production was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and was ultimately cancelled. Terminator: Dark Fate Dark Fate is the sixth film in the Terminator science fiction saga, but it is chronologically placed after James Cameron’s second film. The story follows Dani Ramos, whose life is turned upside down when the Terminator Gabriel and the Rev-9 machine come to kill her. Luckily, she crosses paths with Super-Soldier Grace and Sarah Connor, who is actively tracking the Terminators. Arnold Schwarzenegger also makes an appearance in this film, portraying an aging T-800. Tim Miller directed the film, having previously proven himself with the Deadpool films. Tron In the sci-fi film Tron, Flynn, a video game designer, finds himself transported into a computer to reclaim the rights to his work. However, when the Master Principal Controller (MCP) realizes that there is an intruder, it tries to eliminate Flynn by transporting him into a video game. To escape, Flynn must rely on Tron, an independent program. Tron was considered revolutionary upon release and has since gained a cult following. A sequel was made in 2010 and a third episode is currently in the works, directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge), with filming set to begin in August this year. Wall-E In this Disney classic, we follow the adventures of two robots: Wall-E and Eve. Wall-E works on a devastated Earth while Eve works on a space station that serves as a refuge for the last humans. The humans have become completely dependent on technology to the point where they can no longer move. As a result, it is the robots who unknowingly hold the fate of humanity in their hands. The film was directed by Andrew Stanton, one of the leading figures at Pixar animation studio who previously worked on Finding Nemo. The Creator The film The Creator is set to release in cinemas on September 27. It will later be available on Disney+ as the production is distributed by Disney. The story takes place in the near future where artificial intelligences are waging war against humans. Joshua (John David Washington) is hired to fight and hunt down The Creator, who is the architect of an advanced AI that has developed a weapon capable of ending war and destroying humanity. However, when Joshua gets his hands on the weapon, he discovers that it has taken on the appearance of a young child. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

