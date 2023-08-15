Fierce

Nice surprise of the year, the series Relentless (Beef in English) is a comedy-drama that follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a struggling entrepreneur, and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a crazy self-made businesswoman. One day, after a few insults in a parking lot, they end up in a wacky chase to vent their frustrations. Their meeting will deeply impact their lives, relationships, and futures. Directed by Hikari (Memoirs of a Geisha) and Lee Isaac (Minari), the 10-episode series is produced by the renowned A24 studio known for financing content with dark and societal themes that often receive critical acclaim, such as Midsommar or Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Night Agent

This series is perfect for action and spy enthusiasts. The Night Agent, based on the book by Matthew Quirk, follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) as he finds himself working directly for the White House. In his new position, Peter realizes he has fallen into a much bigger trap than he anticipated, and he can only trust himself to uncover a Russian mole within the highest levels of the US government. With 10 gripping episodes, the series has been highly successful and may even receive additional seasons. However, the showrunner, Shawn Ryan, cautions that ideas for season 2 will only be developed if it’s officially announced by Netflix. The suspense is real!

Sanctuary

Among the most unique offerings in the Netflix catalog for 2023 is Sanctuary, a series that will captivate fans of Japanese culture. The story follows a young man who embarks on a professional sumo career with aspirations of becoming a legend. Directed by Kan Eguchi and featuring talented actors like Wataru Ichinose, Shôta Sometani, and Shiori Kutsuna, the series presents a modern take on the conflicting dynamics between a brash and vulgar protagonist and the traditional world of sumo, deeply rooted in old Japanese traditions. Season 1 of Sanctuary consists of 8 thrilling episodes.

Skull Island

If you’re a fan of King Kong, this is the perfect series for you. Skull Island is an animated series that is part of Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse franchise, which began with the 2014 film Godzilla. The story follows a crew stranded on a deserted island, desperately trying to escape the prehistoric monsters, including King Kong, that inhabit it. For now, only one season with 8 episodes is available. Additionally, if you’re interested, Disney+ has announced a live-action series produced by the director of Aquaman.

Lockwood & Co.

For fantasy lovers, there’s Lockwood & Co. based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud. Set in the city of London, the story revolves around Lucy Carlyle, George Cubbins, and Anthony Lockwood, who work as ghost hunters. Follow their thrilling adventures within the agency they founded, Lockwood & Co. The series delves into the occult, magical battles against specters, and a captivating spatio-temporal framework reminiscent of Harry Potter. The trio’s dynamic evokes the beloved trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron from the first moment. Although the series received 92% approval from critics and 94% from the public on Rotten Tomatoes, unfortunately, it will not have a second season.

The Witcher Season 3

Since July 27, you can enjoy the entire third season of The Witcher on Netflix. However, this season marks Henry Cavill’s farewell as Geralt de Riv, much to the disappointment of his fans worldwide, who have grown fond of his portrayal. Starting from the fourth season, he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, an actor already known for his role in the Hunger Games saga and the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth. So, it’s time to bid farewell to the star. We’ll also have to be patient for what’s next: Production for season 4 of The Witcher is postponed to 2024, and filming won’t begin until then, as reported by The Redanian Intelligence.

Black Knight

Are you a fan of Korean series? Black Knight was released in May and is adapted from the webtoon “Delivery Knight,” which spans just under a hundred chapters. It follows the lives of fearless deliverymen in an oxygen-depleted Earth. We accompany the journey of “5-8” (Kim Woo-bin), a legendary courier. In the year 2071, planet Earth is completely ravaged, and the air is no longer breathable. Consequently, the Korean peninsula has turned into a wasteland, with only 1% of its original population remaining. In this post-apocalyptic world, delivery people play a crucial role. Equipped with artificial respirators, they navigate the devastated land to ensure the survival of the remaining population. One day, 5-8 meets a refugee named Sa-Wol, who aspires to become a delivery driver and idolizes our hero. The series consists of only 6 episodes, so don’t miss out!