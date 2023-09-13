Discover the Best Netflix Original Series to Binge-Watch Right Now

Are you on the lookout for the most compelling and groundbreaking television series to dive into? Look no further! In this handpicked selection, we bring you the best Netflix original series that are currently captivating audiences worldwide. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies and everything in between, Netflix has consistently delivered high-quality original content that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. Whether you're a fan of intense character-driven narratives, mind-bending science fiction, or heartwarming coming-of-age stories, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

Dear Child

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.

Predators

A group of elite warriors parachute into an unfamiliar jungle and are hunted by members of a merciless alien race.

Who is Erin Carter?

Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain, finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel.

Ragnarok

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Painkiller

The causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims, and an investigator seeking the truth.

The Lincoln Lawyer

An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

Heartstopper

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Suits

On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

Sweet Magnolias

Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Black Mirror

An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

Manifest

When a commercial airliner suddenly reappears after being missing for five years, those aboard must reintegrate into society.

XO, Kitty

A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch’s cunning mother.

Firefly Lane

Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their forties.

The Diplomat

In the midst of an international crisis, Kate Wyler, a career diplomat, lands in a high-profile job for which she is not suited, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Beef

Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Never Have I Ever

The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

Unstable

In a biological research company, a son with social problems is forced to work for the company of his father, an extremely eccentric and exotic man to save him from disaster.

Emily in Paris

A young American woman from the Midwest is hired by a marketing firm in Paris to provide them with an American perspective on things.