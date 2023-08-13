The Best Netflix Original Movies to Watch Right Now

Are you in the mood for a captivating cinematic experience without leaving the comfort of your home? Look no further as we present to you the best Netflix original movies that are currently available for streaming. Netflix has established itself as a powerhouse in the world of film production, consistently delivering original movies that push boundaries, tell compelling stories, and showcase incredible talent. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and thought-provoking documentaries, there’s a wide range of genres to choose from in this curated selection. Immerse yourself in the exceptional storytelling, stunning visuals, and brilliant performances that define these Netflix originals. Whether you’re seeking edge-of-your-seat suspense, thought-provoking narratives, or light-hearted entertainment, our list has something for every film enthusiast. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and let us guide you through the best Netflix original movies available right now. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey that will keep you engaged and entertained, only on Top Buzz Trends.

Heart of Stone (2023)

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Los Angeles police officer Brian O’Conner must decide where his loyalty really lies when he becomes enamored with the street racing world he has been sent undercover to destroy.

Happiness for Beginners (2023)

Helen signs up for a wilderness survival course, a year after getting divorced. She discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself.

Paradise (2023)

After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

Ride Along (2014)

Security guard Ben must prove himself to his girlfriend’s brother, top police officer James. He rides along James on a 24-hour patrol of Atlanta.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Bird Box Barcelona (2023)

After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

The Out-Laws (2023)

A straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

The Perfect Find (2023)

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker – who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Extraction 2 (2023)

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission.

The Mother (2023)

While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in life.

Chupa (2023)

While visiting family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. To save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

An orphaned boy is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorising London.

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

The Summit of the Gods (2021)

A photojournalist’s obsessive quest for the truth about the first expedition to Mt. Everest leads him to search for an esteemed climber who went missing.

Munich: The Edge of War (2022)

A British diplomat travels to Munich in the run-up to World War II, where a former classmate of his from Oxford is also en route, but is working for the German government.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

The Sea Beast (2022)

When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot.