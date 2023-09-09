Best Netflix movies coming in fall 2023

Introduction

As summer winds down, the anticipation for the upcoming fall season is building, especially for cinema fans as Netflix prepares to release a plethora of highly anticipated movies and shows. The streaming giant is set to release some of the most exciting films in the second half of this year that are sure to captivate audiences. These movies boast an all-star cast of some of the industry’s most talented actors, including Julianne Moore, Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Natalie Portman, along with top-notch directors such as Zack Snyder, David Fincher, Todd Haynes, and Wes Anderson. With the potential to become Academy Award contenders, these films are not to be missed.

Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

One of the most eagerly awaited Netflix movies this fall is Wes Anderson’s latest work, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” Directed by Anderson himself, this film is a short film that will be part of a four-part anthology. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade, this film is based on the short story written by Roald Dahl. The movie follows a wealthy man named Henry Sugar who discovers a guru with the ability to see without using his eyes. Intrigued by this talent, Henry sets out to find the guru and learn his ways so he can use them to cheat at gambling. This film marks the first time Netflix has adapted Roald Dahl’s work, and Anderson has confirmed that he has either filmed or plans to film three more Dahl adaptations to complete his four-part anthology.

“Reptile” – A Neo-Noir Crime Film

Another highly anticipated Netflix movie this fall is “Reptile,” directed by Grant Singer. Starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone, this neo-noir crime film is sure to thrill fans of David Fincher’s work and gritty crime thrillers like “Prisoners.” The film revolves around Detective Tom Nicholas, played by Del Toro, as he investigates a brutal homicide. As he delves deeper into the case, he discovers that nothing is as it seems, both in the investigation and in his personal life. The film also reunites Del Toro with his “Excess Baggage” co-star Alicia Silverstone, who plays his spouse in the movie. Justin Timberlake joins them, portraying the deceased’s boyfriend. Director Grant Singer aims to play with the theme of deception, creating a film filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Other Exciting Films Coming to Netflix

Alongside these two highly anticipated films, there are several others coming to Netflix this fall that are worth watching. For those who enjoy romantic drama, “May December,” starring Julianne Moore and Mahershala Ali, is a must-watch. Based on the novel by Richard Friedenberg, the film tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a younger man, causing a rift in her family. For sports enthusiasts, “Fair Play,” a historical sports drama featuring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor, is an exciting watch. The film follows the story of a Czechoslovakian women’s basketball team that defied all odds to win the world championship in Chile in 1967.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this fall season is packed with exciting Netflix movies, offering something for everyone. With top-notch directors, talented actors, and compelling storylines, these films are sure to keep audiences entertained and engaged. So, grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and immerse yourself in the world of cinema with these upcoming Netflix releases.