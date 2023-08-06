Mission: Impossible collection

If you enjoy movies with thrilling stunts, action-packed scenes, and spy elements, then Netflix has something for you! Starting from August, Netflix will be adding all the Mission: Impossible films, including Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout. So, before catching the latest film in theaters, make sure to watch these captivating films on Netflix.

Agent Stone

If you love spy and action movies but are tired of seeing Tom Cruise everywhere, Netflix has an alternative for you with Agent Stone! Starring Gal Gadot, this film offers the same thrill and excitement as the Mission: Impossible series. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence specialist on a mission to retrieve a powerful object called “The Heart”. Be sure to mark your calendars for August 11 to catch Agent Stone on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

If you’re a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise, don’t miss Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Netflix from August 16. In this thrilling sequel, dinosaurs have regained control of Isla Nublar, and the characters played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt must rescue them from a volcanic threat. Prepare to be amazed by the incredible special effects and the return of Jeff Goldblum as Professor Ian Malcolm.

The Monkey King

Have you ever heard of the Monkey King? This legendary character from Chinese literature has made appearances in various cultural works. Now, Netflix offers you a chance to dive deeper into this fascinating character with The Monkey King. This animated film, available from August 18, follows the mischievous and skillful Monkey King on his quest to defeat a hundred demons and gain recognition from the gods. Discover the legend and enjoy the thrilling adventure!

Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is a mind-bending film that combines action, spy elements, and science fiction. Unlike the previous movies mentioned, Tenet introduces time travel into its complex plot. With a brilliant cast including John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, this film will captivate you from start to finish. Don’t miss the opportunity to unravel the mysteries of Tenet when it arrives on Netflix on August 27.

Also Available in August 2023 on Netflix