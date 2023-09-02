Summary











Head in the stars

This is the only French comedy in this selection. Head in the Stars is a comedic movie that takes us into space for about 1 hour and 30 minutes. The story revolves around Ali, a man in his thirties who leads a very ordinary life. However, one day, during a delivery, he has an accident that propels him into space. The main character, Ali, is played by Hakim Jemili, known for his role in the 2019 comedy Doctor?. The film is directed by Emmanuel Gilibert, who has previously worked on the humorous film Teeth, Pee and In Bed (2018). Head in the Stars has been available on the platform since its release on July 6, 2023.

Prisoners of Power: Battlestar Rebellion

Prisoners of Power: Battlestar Rebellion is a Russian adaptation of the novel Arcadi and Boris Strugatsky. The movie was originally released in 2008 in Russia. The story is set in 2157 and follows the pilots of the Free Search Group as they travel through space in search of a Russian spaceship piloted by Maxim Kamerrer. The spaceship crashed on a distant planet while searching for an exoplanet. Maxim Kamerrer must now survive in a place ruled by a military dictatorship. French viewers had the opportunity to discover this film in 2013.

Saturn V, forbidden planet

Saturn V, Forbidden Planet is set in a time when Earth has become cold and uninhabitable. The story follows Bran, who flees Earth in search of a new star called Rhea. Rhea has been colonized by humans for over 580 years. However, Bran is unaware that the former colonizers do not appreciate the arrival of newcomers, and he embarks on a long journey aboard a space shuttle. Despite receiving mixed reviews, some praise the solid script and decent CGI considering it is a low-budget film.

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is an original series on Prime Video that consists of 30 episodes spread over 3 seasons. It is part of the Star Trek universe and can be streamed on the platform. The series follows Jean-Luc Picard, who last appeared in the 2002 movie Nemesis. The story revolves around Picard, who is deeply affected by the death of Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus, events that took place in the 2009 feature film. The series had an estimated budget of 8 to 9 million per episode and has been highly rated by fans, as evidenced by its ratings on Rotten Tomatoes (between 86% and 98%).

The Expanse

The Expanse is a 6-season series based on the novels by James SA Corey. The story is set a hundred years after our era when Earth’s inhabitants have colonized the solar system. Tensions run high between the three major powers: Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt. A small event could potentially trigger a war in space. The TV show has received several awards, including Best Science Fiction Series in 2022.

Valerian and Laureline

Valerian and Laureline is a Franco-Japanese animated series that tells the story of the titular duo. The two protagonists embark on a space-time journey and later decide to return to planet Earth. They head to Central Point, the capital of the galaxy, in search of information about a mysterious disappearance. However, they are in for a surprise when they find out that the star they were seeking no longer exists. The anime is inspired by the comic series of the same name, which was published between 1967 and 2010.