Cryptocurrency Review

Three of the thousands of cryptocurrencies in 2023 were distinguished by their approach and application of unique technology. For the time being, investors are exploring Aave (AAVE), STEPN (GMT) and Pomerdoge (POMD), keeping the outlook bullish.

Price Performance

Aave is an open source, non-security decentralized money market protocol.

Each depositor can get interest by providing liquidity in different lending groups. Moreover, borrowers can get oversecured loans.





Aave is trading at $65.84 on August 14, 2023, within the range of $63.60 and $68.46 last week.

Additionally, AAVE has a market capitalization of $956,246,525 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58,743,366.

AAVE is relatively stable, adding 0.8% and 0.5% in the past week and trading day.

Analysts expect prices to reach $84.15 by the end of the year.

STEPN Price Prediction

STEPN aims to shape the way people work. It is a step-by-step platform targeting the fitness audience.

The platform relies on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for users to move outdoors and earn tokens or NFT rewards. The project also features a built-in portfolio, market and leasing system.

GMT is trading at $0.202810 and in the range between $0.199042 and $0.209491 last week. The project has a market capitalization of $221,647,036 at this valuation, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,413,536.

Forecasts put it in GMT at $0.26 by the end of the year.

Consider a Boomerdog

Besides Aave and STEPN, there’s Pomerdoge. The project aims to revolutionize how people perceive meme and the play-to-earn (P2E) space.

Its native token, POMD, is in ongoing pre-sale for $0.008, but backers expect more growth at launch.





Central to the Pomerdoge ecosystem is Pomergame, a personalized virtual world where players can participate in quests and earn rewards. Here, each player displays their power, which can be upgraded. Players at the “Gold” level can unlock Pomerplace.

Additionally, Pomerdoge features a dedicated marketplace where anyone can trade valuables collected within the game. There is also an arena where players compete against each other.

Pre-Show participants, who get a POMD, get access to a pool of 7,777 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Find out more about the Boomerdog (POMD) pre-sale today:

website: https://pomerdog.com/

Telegram community: https://t.me/pomerdoge





