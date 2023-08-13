The Best Sci-Fi Series on Netflix Right Now

If you're a fan of mind-bending concepts, futuristic settings, and thrilling adventures, you're in for a treat. Netflix offers a stellar lineup of sci-fi series that will transport you to worlds beyond your imagination. From dystopian societies and space exploration to advanced technologies and alternate realities, these shows push the boundaries of what's possible. Whether you're a hardcore sci-fi enthusiast or simply curious about the genre, our selection has something for everyone.

Blame! (2017)

In the distant future, humans are declared “illegal residents” and hunted to near extinction by murderous robots. One day, a group of human scavengers come across a strange man named Killy, who may be the key to humanity’s survival.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (2019)

ZIM discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

