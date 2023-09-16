Best Dramas on Netflix

Introduction

Netflix offers a wide range of excellent drama movies for its viewers to stream. To help you narrow down your search for a good one to watch, we have compiled a list of the top 13 best dramas on Netflix. Our list caters to everyone’s taste, and we have included a variety of genres to choose from, not just romantic dramas, although we have a few of those as well. We understand that new dramas are added to Netflix every week, which is why we’ve committed to updating our list to include new and exciting movie options. The list was last updated on September 15, 2023, and we owe a big thank you to the contributions made by Entertainment’s Bryce Olin and Mads Lennon to create a comprehensive and diverse selection of the best dramas on Netflix. We’re excited to kick off our list with one of the most recent additions, Don’t Worry Darling, and we’re confident you’ll find something to add to your watchlist from our carefully curated list.

Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling, a new-ish drama on Netflix, has quickly become one of the most popular choices for viewers seeking captivating content. First released in theaters in 2022, this compelling film, directed by Olivia Wilde, takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey. Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Chris Pine, Don’t Worry Darling transports audiences back to the 1960s, immersing them in the lives of Alice and Jack Chambers. Alice, played by the talented Florence Pugh, becomes increasingly suspicious that something peculiar is happening within her small town. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a quest to unravel the mysterious events unfolding before her eyes. As the movie unfolds, the tension and intrigue escalate, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Penned by the skilled screenwriter Katie Silberman, Don’t Worry Darling generated an immense amount of anticipation prior to its release. Whether or not it lives up to its considerable hype is subjective, but one cannot deny the allure of this captivating drama. Since its addition to Netflix on September 1, 2023, it has garnered widespread attention and has quickly become one of the must-watch dramas of the season.

How to stream Don’t Worry Darling:

Watch the movie on Netflix

Cast:

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t Worry Darling Official Trailer:

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Tick, Tick… Boom! is a must-watch for fans of Andrew Garfield. The 2021 musical biographical film earned Garfield a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for his outstanding performance as Jonathan Larson, a legendary lyricist and playwright who posthumously won a Pulitzer Prize (and three Tony Awards) for his masterpiece Rent. Based on Larson’s semi-autobiographical play, Tick, Tick… Boom! marks the feature directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. The movie explores the intense pressure Larson felt to achieve greatness before turning 30, a relatable feeling of anxiety that many of us experience when we feel like time is running out. The story focuses on a young Larson’s passion project: writing a brilliant musical that will establish his place in the theater industry. The film’s charm lies in its ability to provide a behind-the-scenes look at an artist’s creative process. The meta angle is evident in the real-life context of Larson’s story, making it a fascinating watch for anyone interested in the theater or creative industries.

How to stream Tick, Tick… Boom!:

Watch the movie on Netflix

Cast:

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens

Tick, tick…BOOM! Official Trailer:

Boy Erased

Boy Erased, a profoundly poignant biographical drama, presents a harrowing tale inspired by Garrad Conley’s memoir of the same name. Conley’s courageous narrative delves into his upbringing in a fundamentalist family, recounting the heart-wrenching journey of being enrolled in a conversion therapy program after being forcibly outed during his college years. In an era where one might assume that cruel practices like conversion therapy would be obsolete, the unfortunate reality is that they remain legal in numerous countries across the globe, even within certain regions of the United States. This is why films such as Boy Erased bear significant importance. Lucas Hedges, in a truly remarkable performance, embodies the character of Jared Eamons, a young gay teenager grappling with his true identity. Jared’s conservative parents, portrayed by Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman, compel him to undergo the horrors of conversion therapy. The film not only sheds light on the terrifying consequences of such programs but also explores the profound impact they have on individuals and their families. Boy Erased is undoubtedly a movie that requires emotional investment. It goes beyond being a casual choice for a movie night, delving deep into the darkest corners of the human experience.

How to stream Boy Erased:

Watch the movie on Netflix

Cast:

Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Joe Alwyn, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Cherry Jones, Flea, and Russell Crowe

BOY ERASED Official Trailer:

Pride & Prejudice

Pride & Prejudice, a romantic drama film based on Jane Austen’s acclaimed novel of the same name, has become a beloved classic and one of the most popular romantic movies of the last 30 years. The novel, first published in 1813, has been regarded as one of the best books of all time, and its film adaptation is considered a masterpiece by many. Directed by Joe Wright, the movie premiered in 2005 and stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. The film is set in England during the 1800s and tells the story of Elizabeth’s romantic relationship with Mr. Darcy, which starts off as a typical love-hate relationship and then develops into something more complex and intriguing. One of the reasons why Pride & Prejudice is such a captivating movie is its excellent production values. The beautiful cinematography, the stunning costumes, and the mesmerizing soundtrack all contribute to creating a truly immersive cinematic experience. Additionally, the movie’s outstanding performances by the entire cast, especially by Knightley and Macfadyen, make the story come alive on the screen. If you’re a fan of classic romantic dramas or simply looking for a captivating movie to watch, Pride & Prejudice is an absolute must-see. Although the film has been known to come and go on Netflix, it’s currently available for streaming, so make sure to watch it before it leaves the platform again.

How to stream Pride & Prejudice:

Watch the movie on Netflix

Cast:

Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Tom Hollander, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Judi Dench

Pride & Prejudice Official Trailer:

Titanic

In 1997, the world was introduced to one of the most iconic films of all time – Titanic. Written and directed by James Cameron, the movie takes us back to 1912 and tells the tragic tale of the Titanic, the unsinkable ship that hit an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose, Titanic is a timeless love story that transcends social classes and captures the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film is renowned for its breathtaking visuals, which transport us back in time and make us feel as if we are on board the doomed ship. The gripping performances of the cast, coupled with the unforgettable soundtrack, evoke a range of emotions from the viewers – from laughter and joy to tears and heartbreak. Titanic is a true epic that has stood the test of time and continues to captivate audiences, all these years later.

How to stream Titanic:

Watch the movie on Netflix

Cast:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, and David Warner

Titanic (1997) Trailer: