





Top 10 Ways to Fix Apps Not Updating on Android

Top 10 Ways to Fix Apps Not Updating on Android

Updating apps is one way to keep your Android phone running smoothly without glitches. However, there are times when you encounter issues with app updates, such as the update button in the Play Store not responding and only seeing a loading indicator. This article will discuss the top 10 ways to fix apps not updating on Android.

1. Check Internet Connection

The first thing to do is to ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Make sure that you have enough network bars or a working Wi-Fi connection. You can also use Speedtest or fast.com to check the current internet speeds.

2. Check Device Storage

Insufficient device storage is one of the most common reasons behind app update errors. If your Android phone runs out of storage, it won’t be able to update apps. To free up storage, you can manually delete files and media from your phone, which can be time-consuming. Instead, you can use Google’s Files app to remove junk files. Here’s how:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android and download the Files app. Launch the Files app and go to the Clean tab. The app will identify and suggest removing junk files with a single tap. Once you have cleared storage on your phone, return to the Play Store and try updating apps.

3. Auto-Update Apps

Android offers an option to auto-update apps in the background, so you don’t have to go to the Play Store every time manually. Here’s how you can enable auto-update:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android and tap on the profile menu at the top. Go to Settings and open the Network Preferences tab. Select Auto-update apps. Choose whether you want to update apps over Wi-Fi or any network (if you’re comfortable updating apps using mobile data). After enabling auto-update, the Play Store app will handle app updates in the background.

4. Check Date and Time

Incorrect date and time settings on your phone can cause certain system apps, including the Play Store, to act up. To fix this issue, follow these steps:

Open Settings on your Android phone. Go to System and select Date & Time. Enable the Use network-provided time and network-provided time zone toggles. Now, go back to the Play Store and try updating apps again.

5. Force Stop Google Play Store

If the Play Store is not working properly, you can force-stop it to reset its services and start fresh. Here’s how:

Long-press on the Play Store icon and open the app info menu. Tap on Force Stop to stop the Play Store services.

6. Clear Play Store Cache

Clearing the cache of the Play Store can help resolve issues and keep the app running smoothly. Follow these steps to clear the Play Store cache:

Long tap on the Google Play Store and open the app info menu. Go to the Storage & Cache menu. Tap on Clear cache. After clearing the cache, close the app, open the Play Store again, and try updating apps without issues.

7. Uninstall Play Store Updates

Suppose you have recently installed the latest Play Store update using an APK file from a non-Google resource and are experiencing issues. In that case, you may need to uninstall those updates. Here’s how:

Long-press on the Play Store app icon and launch the app info menu. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and select the Uninstall updates option.

8. Disable Data Saver Mode

Android has a built-in Data Saver mode to help you save on data consumption. However, an active Data Saver mode might interfere with app updates. To disable Data Saver mode, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Android phone. Go to the Network & Internet menu. Tap on Data Saver and disable the toggle.

9. Give Play Store Unrestricted Data Usage

Suppose you want to continue using Data Saver mode on Android but want it to be fine with the Play Store. In that case, you can enable unrestricted data usage for the app. Here’s how:

Long-press on the Google Play Store icon on your Android and tap on “App Info.” Head to the Mobile Data & Wi-Fi menu. Enable the Unrestricted Data Usage toggle.

10. Add Your Google Account Again

Play Store authentication issues sometimes prevent apps from updating your Android phone. To resolve this, you can remove your Google account from the device and add it again. Follow these steps:

Open Settings on Android and go to the Account menu. Select your Google account and tap on Remove account. Go back to the Accounts menu, tap on Add account, and add your Google account again.

Once you have successfully added your Google account, go to the Play Store and update apps to the latest version. By following these top 10 ways to fix apps not updating on Android, you can ensure that your apps are always up to date with the latest features and bug fixes. Avoid resorting to insecure methods like downloading APK files from sketchy sources. Instead, troubleshoot the issues using the steps mentioned above to ensure smooth performance on your Android phone.



