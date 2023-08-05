The Release Date and New Trailer for Tom Sizemore’s Final Film, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis

The release date and a new trailer have been announced for Tom Sizemore’s upcoming and likely final film, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis. On September 1, Quiver will release the psychological thriller that stars the late actor playing himself in the role he was best known for.

The Plot of Trauma Therapy: Psychosis

In the movie, Sizemore portrays himself as a mohawked talk-show host covering the story of the film’s main character, a perverted self-help guru named Tobin Vance (Tom Malloy, The Alphabet Killer). Vance has escaped the United States with the assistance of his assistant (played by Hannah New from Black Sails) and student-turned-disciple John (played by David Josh Lawrence from Blood Bath). Once in Scotland, Vance gathers a new support group of patients and takes them to an isolated compound. There, he puts them through a harrowing gauntlet of terrible events and mind-altering medications to either save or end their lives. The movie is a continuation of 2019’s Trauma Therapy, and just like its predecessor, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis, it was written by the film’s leading actors, Lawrence and Malloy.

A Look Back at Tom Sizemore’s Career

He made his cinematic debut in the Sylvester Stallone prison thriller Lock Up, and he went on to have small roles in Kathryn Bigelow’s Blue Steel and Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July. Sizemore was born in Detroit and parlayed his imposing frame into a career as a tough-guy actor. His roles expanded over time, and he became known for his performances in films such as Point Break, True Romance, and Passenger 57. He was frequently cast in roles where he played a law enforcement officer or a criminal. His appearance as a member of Robert De Niro’s robbery squad in Michael Mann’s 1995 crime epic Heat was the impetus for the launch of his career as an actor. Michael Mann directed the Heat. After that, he enjoyed the most fruitful time of his career, which included prominent roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan (directed by Steven Spielberg), Bringing Out the Dead (directed by Martin Scorsese), and Black Hawk Down (directed by Ridley Scott).

A Troubled Personal Life

However, his troubled personal life — including a turbulent relationship with “Hollywood madam” Heidi Fleiss and a string of domestic abuse and drug charges — stalled his career, and the majority of his more recent projects were of a low-budget nature, such as the WWII sailors-versus-sharks thriller USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. Nevertheless, he had starring roles in the television adaptation of Shooter and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return. In February, he experienced a brain aneurysm and passed away on March 3, 2023, some weeks later.

The Cast and Director

In addition to Vince Lozano (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl), Jamie Scott Gordon (Lord of Tears), Gordon Holliday (The Devil’s Machine), and Megan Tremethick (Dragon Knight), the cast of Trauma Therapy: Psychosis also includes Gordon Holliday (The Devil’s Machine). It was Gary Barth’s first time behind the camera as a director.

Release Date and Availability

On September 1, the film Trauma Therapy: Psychosis will be available in cinemas, online, and through video-on-demand services.

