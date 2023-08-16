Tom Holland: the Spider-Man of a whole generation

Born in June 1996 near Kingston Upon Thames in the United Kingdom, Tom Holland studied drama and began his career playing Michael, the best friend of Billy Elliott in the eponymous musical. For this, he appeared several times on television, and ended up being noticed by the film industry. His debut as an actor was in The Impossible by Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom), in which he meets Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts.

We are then in 2013, and everything will go very quickly for the young British actor, which continues with Now it’s my life, In the heart of the ocean (In the Heart of the Sea) at the cinema, and with In the shadow of the Tudors, a mini-series. In 2015, two years later, he was chosen to become the new Spider-Man and thus take over from Tobey Magguire and Andrew Garfield. The stakes are high, since it is a question of finally allowing Marvel’s most popular character to join the cinematic universe, the famous MCU.

Adaptation rights indeed belong to Sony, who lends them to Marvel, who created the character. All of his appearances in the superhero outfit are variously received, but all blow up the box office. A film with Tom Holland in the skin of Spider-Man, it is minimum $880 million at the box office. And No Way Home approached $2 billion. We should find him in the costume in 2025, but we just know that before the strikes, the film “was progressing well”. Good.

Several productions in which Tom Holland participates have been destroyed by the critics

But Tom Holland also participates in projects outside of the MCU. We have seen him in particular in The Devil of all times, Cherry, Chaos Walking, Uncharted and, very recently, in the series The Crowded Room on AppleTV. Unfortunately, Cherry was poorly received by critics with only 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, as do Chaos Walking (21%) and The Crowded Room (33%). In other words, these productions were destroyed by critics. Yet, the public seems rather receptive to these productions, since they attributed 73, 71 and 92% respectively. This very recent series has also turned the actor upside down, who has decided to leave social networks and get away from film sets just to recover.

Zendaya’s companion, therefore, quietly takes care of his plants, his companion, his loved ones, and himself before returning to full fitness to shoot the next film in a career that promises to be extremely long.