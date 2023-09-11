Do you often go to the cinema?

Whether it’s because of budget constraints or concerns about hygiene (like the current bedbug problem in Paris), there are many reasons why people prefer watching movies on the small screen. However, many would argue that the experience of watching a film in a dark movie theater is unparalleled, especially for visually spectacular films like Oppenheimer, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Dune. So, what will be your choice? Hollywood star Tom Cruise has made his decision – he chooses to go to the cinema.

When Tom Cruise hides in the crowd

It has been revealed by the media that Tom Cruise has a habit of blending into crowds to watch films. In 2021, he attended a preview screening of Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet in London, and later shared his thoughts on Twitter, saying it was a great film and that he loved the experience of watching it on the big screen. This marked the reopening of cinemas after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

“I love it, I watch movies like some people listen to pieces of music,” Tom Cruise explains, as reported by FandomWire. “I’m talking about any kind of films from all over the world.” It is clear that Tom Cruise is a true film enthusiast, and this is not the first time he has risked being recognized to enjoy a movie in a dark theater, as mentioned in another part of the article.

Beyond just blending into the crowd, it’s important to remember that Tom Cruise is a major star with a bright future ahead of him. Recently, he appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, with the second part set to be released next year. Despite being 61 years old, the actor continues to impress with his work.