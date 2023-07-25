Another Memorable Scene for Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise is known for his unstoppable drive, even in the face of strikes that are affecting Hollywood. Despite the ongoing strike by SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, Cruise recently approached the representatives of these organizations to request that they do not ban the promotion of films. In a break from filming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part II, Cruise has teased us with what could be the biggest scene of his career.

Cruise is no stranger to daring stunts, which have occasionally resulted in falls and trips to the hospital. But now, he plans to take things to new heights (quite literally) in one of his upcoming films, which currently doesn’t have a title. It’s worth noting that Cruise is simultaneously working on Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part II, and another project directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow).

Tom Cruise, Soon in Space?

During the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part I, Cruise was asked about his future plans. While he discussed the sequel, he also hinted at a mysterious project that promises to be incredible.

Cruise, who has worked with legendary directors like Stanley Kubrick and Brian De Palma, revealed his desire to include an absolutely crazy scene in this yet-to-be-released film. And hold on tight, because this scene is set to be filmed in space. However, it’s important to note that this ambitious idea may just be a dream, as it presents many challenges. Nevertheless, Cruise is determined to work diligently to make it happen. We can’t wait to see it come to life on the big screen!

As a reminder, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part I is already showing in theaters. Part II is expected to be released on June 26, 2024, if all goes as planned.