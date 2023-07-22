A Popular Anime: Tokyo Revengers Sequel Coming to Disney+
A Cult Following
Tokyo Revengers quickly gained a dedicated fan base after the first season aired, and fans will be delighted to know that the sequel is on its way! Recently, it was announced that the third part of the anime will be exclusively available on Disney+ in October 2023. This news was revealed alongside the announcement of upcoming “Asia Originals,” which will introduce original content based in Asia. These plans are the result of agreements between Disney and Kodansha, the publishing house behind Tokyo Revengers. The third season of Tokyo Revengers will adapt the fifth arc of the manga, known as the Tenjiku arc. It will focus on the intense battle between the Tokyo Manjikai gang, the main group, and the Tenjiku gang led by Kurokawa Izana. Fans of the manga have eagerly been awaiting this event and can’t wait to see it unfold on screen.
A Popular Anime
Tokyo Revengers is an anime adaptation of the popular manga written by Ken Wakui. It tells the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, who finds himself twelve years in the past after narrowly escaping death from a subway accident. In order to prevent the death of the woman he loves, Takemichi must become involved in the world of gangs and fight against their enemies. The series has received high ratings on platforms like AlloCiné (4.1/5) and Rotten Tomatoes (76%). It is praised for its captivating storyline filled with action and drama. Some also consider it to be an excellent example of an “isekai” story, incorporating various themes throughout the plot. However, there are also critics who find the protagonist to be “useless and lacking growth,” often criticized for being overly emotional. Some even say that the story repeats itself unnecessarily. As a reminder, before the release of the third season, you can rewatch the first episodes on Disney+.