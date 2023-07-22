A Cult Following

Tokyo Revengers quickly gained a dedicated fan base after the first season aired, and fans will be delighted to know that the sequel is on its way! Recently, it was announced that the third part of the anime will be exclusively available on Disney+ in October 2023. This news was revealed alongside the announcement of upcoming “Asia Originals,” which will introduce original content based in Asia. These plans are the result of agreements between Disney and Kodansha, the publishing house behind Tokyo Revengers. The third season of Tokyo Revengers will adapt the fifth arc of the manga, known as the Tenjiku arc. It will focus on the intense battle between the Tokyo Manjikai gang, the main group, and the Tenjiku gang led by Kurokawa Izana. Fans of the manga have eagerly been awaiting this event and can’t wait to see it unfold on screen.