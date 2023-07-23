Timothy Olyphant Returns as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval

It has been a long-awaited return for Timothy Olyphant in his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, as he stars in the latest crime drama series Justified: City Primeval. This series is a continuation of the original Justified series that aired for six successful seasons on FX. The show is based on the works of famous author Elmore Leonard, namely his novels City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Fire in the Hole.

City Primeval boasts an incredibly talented ensemble cast, including Emmy-nominated star Timothy Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook, Keith David, Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Paul Calderon.

Furthermore, Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian joins him on the show, taking on the role of Raylan’s daughter Willa.

For fans eager to dive into Justified’s sequel series, you’ll be pleased to know that we have you covered with the information on where to watch it right now!

Where to Watch Justified: City Primeval? Is Justified: City Primeval on Netflix?

Regrettably, Justified: City Primeval is not currently available on Netflix due to its status as an FX Original series. Unless there are significant developments in the future, it is unlikely that the spinoff will be added to the streaming platform. However, it is worth noting that Warner Bros. has begun selling some of its backlogs to Netflix, allowing for HBO shows to be accessed outside of Max. With this in mind, there is some potential for changes in the future.

Exciting news for fans of the series is that Olyphant has returned to reprise his iconic character in the new continuation, Justified: City Primeval, which airs on FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

For those who miss the broadcast, episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Additionally, viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the show on Star on Disney+. It’s worth mentioning that the first two episodes of the new series are currently available for streaming.

For those seeking neo-Western options on Netflix, the selection is limited. Nevertheless, viewers who enjoyed Justified may want to consider watching Longmire, Godless, Hatfields & McCoys, or The Highwaymen, as they offer similar themes and elements.

Is the original Justified on Netflix?

Regrettably, the Netflix platform does not offer the original series that is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s Raylan Givens stories. It is worth noting that all six seasons of the critically acclaimed show Justified, which features the incomparable Timothy Olyphant in the lead role of Raylan Givens, can now be streamed on Hulu.

Justified: City Primeval Episode Schedule:

If you’re a fan of the crime drama City Primeval, here’s the schedule for the upcoming episodes. The first two episodes, “City Primeval” and “The Oklahoma Wildman,” will both air on July 18th. The third episode, “Backstabbers,” will follow on July 25th. Episode 4, “Kokomo,” is set to air on August 1st, with episode 5, “You Good?” following on August 8th. The sixth episode, “Adios,” will air on August 15th, while episode 7, “The Smoking Gun,” is scheduled for August 22nd. The final episode of the season, “The Question,” will air on August 29th. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action and intrigue!

Justified: City Primeval Trailer

