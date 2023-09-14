TikTok Expands Revamped Creator Fund to More Countries

TikTok is expanding its revamped creator fund, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” beyond the United States. The program is now available to eligible creators in Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom. The company began testing the new program with select creators in February.

Higher Revenue Opportunities for Creators

The new program essentially replaces TikTok’s Creator Fund and is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. To be eligible for the program, creators must be at least 18 years of age and have at least 10,000 followers and at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

The company told GamingIdeology in an email that eligible creators who post high-quality, original content longer than one minute have the potential to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered by the previous Creator Fund.

Once enrolled in the new program, creators will not be able to revert back to the Creator Fund. TikTok has not said whether the Creativity Program will replace the Creator Fund altogether, but it’s possible that once the Creativity Program exits the beta phase, TikTok will scrap the Creator Fund.

Enhanced Monetization Tools

TikTok previously said the rewards formula for the Creativity Program Beta has been formulated to offer a higher average gross revenue for qualified video views.

The Creativity Program is part of TikTok’s suite of monetization tools, which includes LIVE subscriptions and TikTok Pulse. The company also has tips and gifts monetization features, along with a new Series feature that allows eligible creators to post content behind a paywall. Series enables eligible creators to post collections of premium content behind a paywall that viewers can purchase for access. One Series can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long.