TikTok and Lemon8 Integration

TikTok, the popular social media app, is reportedly working on integrating with another social app called Lemon8. This new partnership will allow users to sync their Lemon8 posts to TikTok and add sounds and music using TikTok’s editor.

Product intelligence firm Watchful.ai has discovered this integration through its advanced methodology which analyzes publicly available data. While screenshots were not provided, Watchful.ai has a track record of accurately identifying features before they are officially launched. It previously uncovered developments such as an AI chatbot, a Shop feed, video stickers, and more on TikTok.

TikTok has not responded to inquiries about this potential collaboration.

In early 2020, Lemon8, a lifestyle social network owned by ByteDance (parent company of TikTok), gained popularity on the App Store just as U.S. lawmakers were discussing a possible ban or forced sale of TikTok. The app resurfaced on TikTok’s video platform, where influencers posted positive videos describing it as a mix between Pinterest and Instagram. There was no indication that these videos were sponsored or advertisements. As a result of this increased exposure, Lemon8 became one of the top 10 overall apps in the U.S. App Store for several days in March 2023.

Prior to this surge in popularity, ByteDance allegedly paid creators to promote Lemon8 on TikTok to establish a user base and generate content.

It appears that ByteDance saw Lemon8 as a backup plan to maintain engagement and attention from U.S. users in case TikTok faced a complete ban. If the cross-posting feature becomes widely available, ByteDance could utilize TikTok to further promote Lemon8, leading to increased installs and adoption. However, it is uncertain when or if this feature will be launched.

Currently, Lemon8 has an estimated worldwide download count of 25 million according to market intelligence firm data.ai. The top five markets for Lemon8 are Thailand (36% of installs), Japan (24%), Indonesia (21%), Malaysia (7.2%), and the U.S. (7%).