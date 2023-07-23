The Highly Anticipated Release of “They Cloned Tyrone”

The highly anticipated movie, They Cloned Tyrone, will soon be available on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

What time is They Cloned Tyrone coming to Netflix?

The much-awaited sci-fi thriller movie, They Cloned Tyrone has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Unfortunately, we still have to wait a few more days before we can finally watch the film. However, fret not! We have got you covered by sharing the release time so that you don’t miss out on the highly anticipated release.

Juel Taylor makes his feature film directorial debut with They Cloned Tyrone, a movie he co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier. Taylor and Rettenmaier have previously collaborated on the films Shooting Stars, Young. Willd. Free, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. The sci-fi thriller film follows an unlikely trio, consisting of a drug dealer, a pimp, and a sex worker, who team up to uncover and expose a sinister government conspiracy taking place in their urban neighborhood.

Golden Globe Award-winning actor John Boyega leads the cast as Fontaine, a no-nonsense drug dealer who discovers a government cloning conspiracy in his neighborhood. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx plays the role of Slick Charles, a shrewd pimp who joins Fontaine on his mission. Lastly, Teyonah Parris portrays the character of Yo-Yo, a sex worker who joins Fontaine and Slick Charles in unraveling the neighborhood conspiracy.

Overall, They Cloned Tyrone promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a talented cast and a gripping storyline. We can’t wait to see what Juel Taylor has in store for us with his directorial debut!

Release Date and Time

Mark your calendars because the release of “They Cloned Tyrone” on Netflix is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. If you’re in the Central time zone, the release time will be at 2:00 a.m. CT on the same date.

Cast of They Cloned Tyrone:

John Boyega as Fontaine

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles

Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo

Kiefer Sutherland as Nixon

David Alan Grier as The Preacher

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Isaac

Tamberla Perry as Biddy

Eric B. Robinson Jr. as Big Moss (as Eric Robinson Jr.)

Trayce Malachi as Junebug

Shariff Earp as Crutches

Leon Lamar as Frog

Joshua Mikel as DJ Strangelove

Ryan Dinning as Cleanroom Suit Guy

Swift Rice as The Deacon

Megan Sousa as Ree-Ree

Charity Jordan as Split Ends

Austin Freeman as Bespectacled Tech

David Shae as Chicken Manager

James Moses Black as Adr

They Cloned Tyrone: A Journey into Government Conspiracies and Clones

If you happen to subscribe to the belief that governments keep secrets from their citizens, perhaps even going so far as to create exact clones of every individual, then we suggest adding Netflix’s latest sci-fi release, They Cloned Tyrone, to your watchlist this week.

This 2023 film delves deep into a world where a massive conspiracy is at play, with innocent people being used as mere pawns in a sinister plan that remains unknown to society. If you’re looking for a larger-than-life movie experience, this title is sure to deliver, plenty of surprises and unexpected twists to keep you on the edge of your seat. So sit back, relax, and prepare to embark on an exciting journey with They Cloned Tyrone!

What is They Cloned Tyrone about?

A group of three individuals is highly motivated to uncover the underlying reasons for the existence of an alternative version of themselves. What makes this situation even more perplexing is the fact that this process seems to only occur in areas where the population is predominantly Black. This peculiar observation has led them to ponder whether this enigmatic phenomenon is racially motivated and could pose a potential threat to society as a whole.

Official Trailer

Have a look at the captivating trailer that provides a sneak peek into the official