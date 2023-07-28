





The Witcher Season Three: Last Episodes and Henry Cavill’s Departure

If you’ve been following the television series The Witcher on Netflix since 2019, you may have already watched the last episodes of season three.

The three final episodes have been available in two parts since yesterday. Not only do these episodes mark the end of the season, but they also signify Henry Cavill’s last appearance as Geralt of Rivia. The British actor has decided to leave the show, and he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (known for his role in Hunger Games and being the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU). Just 24 hours after the episodes aired, numerous internet users began commenting on Henry Cavill’s role.

Fans Pay Tribute to Henry Cavill

After the airing of the last three episodes of season three, many fans expressed their thoughts about Henry Cavill’s departure and his performance in the Netflix series. On the official Reddit page, users wrote praises for the British actor’s work in a production that “does not deserve him”.

Twitter also witnessed a massive outpouring of comments about Henry Cavill’s portrayal as the White Wolf:

In conclusion, fans understand and appreciate how important this role was for the actor, who put his heart and soul into the franchise. Nevertheless, the directors remain confident in Liam Hemsworth’s future performance as the witcher. Unfortunately, the filming of season four has been interrupted due to the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike.



