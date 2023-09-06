The Witcher Season 4 will be without Henry Cavill

In love with the character of Geralt De Riv and a great fan of The Witcher universe, Henry Cavill has always made his fans understand that he was made to play the Witcher on screen. Unfortunately, without knowing why and after two successful seasons, we learn that the actor will not play in Season 4 of the Netflix series.

If even today, the reason for this departure remains unclear, Marc Jobst, director, spoke in an interview conducted by Screen Rant to give what he thinks is the reason.

Why did Henry Cavill drop his role in The Witcher?

Marc Jobst filmed two episodes of The Witcher series with Henry Cavill. And for the director, this shoot was simply too taxing for Henry Cavill. It must be said that the star chained long days of training and filming, and above all did all his own stunts.

In any case, the departure of Henry Cavill had a strong impact on the audience for the Netflix series The Witcher. Season 3, broadcast in two parts, did not meet with the expected success. We hope despite everything that the arrival of Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games) in the role of the Witcher for Season 4 will give a little boost to the series.