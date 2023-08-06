The Witcher Franchise: From Books to Games and Television

All of this began in 1993 with the publication of a book epic that Andrzej Sapkowski wrote. In recent years, The Witcher franchise has gone from strength to strength across a spectrum of entertainment mediums, and it all started with the book. The final book in The Witcher series was released in 2013, and ever since then, the franchise has had tremendous success in the gaming and television industries.

A New Chapter in The Witcher Saga

Sapkowski has just recently stated that he will be bringing back The Witcher in the form of a new book. This book will be the first one that Sapkowski will have released in over ten years. 1999 was the year that the epic came to a close, with Sapkowski having written and published seven books in just six years, but in 2013, a prequel titled “Season of Storms” was made available to readers.

And now, ‘within a year,’ a new book based on The Witcher will be published.

The Resilience of Geralt of Rivia

Over the course of his life, Geralt of Rivia has taught us many things, but the most important is that he is incredibly resilient. Geralt has shown incredible resilience throughout the entirety of the Witcher franchise, from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to The Witcher television series. It makes little difference if Sapkowski put The Witcher on hold for ten years before returning to work. Geralt will reappear in his former grandeur as if he had never been absent from these pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

What the story would entail in the forthcoming book has yet to be determined. Despite this, Sapkowski affirmed the continuation of his franchise during an interview with a Ukrainian YouTube channel. When questioned by the show’s hosts on the subject, Sapkowski responded as follows:

A New Adventure Awaits

I never say these things because with me you never know. Maybe I’ll do something, maybe I won’t. So far, when I said that I would write something, and then I didn’t write it, people complained as if I had deceived them and as if I had lied. That’s why I don’t like to talk about what I’m doing until I finish doing it. Because until I finish it, I don’t think it exists. But since I always make exceptions for Ukrainians, I will do it this time too. Yes, I’m working on a new book about The Witcher and quite diligently. It may take a year, but no longer.

Therefore, within the next year, we will likely get a brand-new Witcher book, and Geralt’s story will continue (assuming he is the protagonist in this novel).

The Popularity of The Witcher

Sapkowski has chosen his move wisely, as The Witcher is arguably more popular now than at any other time in history. It has been some time since CD Projekt announced its detailed plans for The Witcher, which included a brand-new trilogy of games, a multiplayer project, and a remake of the game that was first released in 2007.