The Wild Premise of “Cocaine Bear” and the Possibility of a Sequel

Move over to the Winnie The Pooh horror movie because the film with the second wildest premise for 2023 is undoubtedly “Cocaine Bear.” Inspired by actual events, this horror comedy was a surprise success for Universal Pictures. Fans now wonder if there could be a sequel in the cards. The movie’s director, Elizabeth Banks, recently shared her thoughts.

Elizabeth Banks: A Multi-Talented Force in Hollywood

Elizabeth Banks is renowned for her acting roles in movies like “Slither,” “The Hunger Games,” and “Pitch Perfect.” However, in recent years, she has also ventured into directing. After helming “Pitch Perfect 2” in 2015 and “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019, Banks took the reins for “Cocaine Bear”. She expressed how much she enjoyed working on the film during an interview with Rolling Stone:

“I LOVED HOW SUBVERSIVE, CRAZY, SILLY AND FUNNY IT WAS. I LOVED SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH THE CAST. I DON’T THINK ANYBODY WAS EXPECTING MARGOT MARTINDALE, 70 YEARS OLD, TO SHOOT THAT KID. WE HAD A LOT OF FUN, AND IF I GOT THE OPPORTUNITY TO SURPRISE THE AUDIENCE AND DELIGHT MYSELF AGAIN, I WOULD TAKE IT.”

Banks had a blast flexing her comedic and horror muscles for “Cocaine Bear.” She even hinted at the possibility of continuing the story, considering the film’s ambiguous ending. When asked about her next directing project, Banks stated:

“CURRENTLY NOTHING’S HAPPENING, AS WE’RE ALL ON HOLD! SO, IT’S YET TO BEAR OUT. I DO NOT HAVE A NEXT DIRECTING PROJECT. I AM UNCOMMITTED AT THIS TIME.”

“Cocaine Bear”: A Box Office Hit and Critical Darling

“Cocaine Bear” opened in February and raked in $23 million at the box office, eventually reaching a worldwide total of $87.6 million. With a production budget of around $30 million, the film can be considered a moderate success for Universal. Critics also responded positively, including cinema blend’s Mike Reyes, who rated the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars in his review, describing it as “ridiculously fun.”

The Unbearable Plot of “Cocaine Bear”

“Cocaine Bear” follows an American black bear living in 1985 who encounters 75 pounds of cocaine accidentally dropped by drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II. The bear ingests the drugs and embarks on a killing spree in northeast Georgia. The film features a star-studded cast, including Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

A Resurgence of Camp Horror

Banks’ film premiered just one month after another successful horror comedy from Universal, “M3GAN”. Both movies exemplify the resurgence of camp horror. Could “Cocaine Bear 2” sustain this trend? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, the original film is currently available for streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.

In conclusion, “Cocaine Bear” took audiences on a wild and unexpected ride, and with the potential for a sequel, fans eagerly await the next installment of this outrageous story. Elizabeth Banks’ enthusiasm for the project and the film’s box office success bode well for the possibility of “Cocaine Bear 2.” Until then, you can relive the absurdity of the original movie on Amazon Prime and keep an eye out for any updates on the sequel’s development.