A Mixed Season 2 for The Wheel of Time

In 2018, Amazon Prime Video announced the production of a series called “The Wheel of Time”. This was a significant move for the SVOD platform as it marked their first venture into the fantasy genre. Despite the immense popularity of shows like “Game of Thrones,” the series was well-received, with a score of 81% on RottenTomatoes and 7.1/10 on IMDb for its first season.

The second season of “The Wheel of Time” premiered on September 1, 2021, with the release of its first three episodes. However, the reception for this season has been more mixed. Some critics describe the series as “close to derailment” and claim that it has lost its old charm. Nonetheless, the first three episodes have received favorable ratings on IMDb, indicating a mixed response from viewers. Despite the mixed reviews, it is unlikely for this season to perform worse than the previous adaptation.

Another Adaptation before the Amazon Prime Video Series

“The Wheel of Time” is a series based on the books of Robert Jordan, later continued by Brandon Sanderson after the author’s death. The books, released between 2007 and 2013, have become a must-read in the fantasy genre. Amazon is not the first to consider adapting these books, as there have been previous adaptations including a card game, a video game, a role-playing game, and another series adaptation.

One such adaptation was a 22-minute pilot called “Winter Dragon” that aired in 2015. However, the pilot received little attention due to its late-night broadcast without any form of publicity. Additionally, the pilot was criticized for its poor quality. The widow of Robert Jordan, Harriet McDougal, publicly expressed her disapproval, stating that the series was made without her knowledge or cooperation. This led to a defamation lawsuit against the pilot’s production company, Red Eagle Entertainment. Despite this setback, the production of the Amazon Prime Video series proved successful and Harriet McDougal’s negative experience did not hinder future adaptations.