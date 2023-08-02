The Walkind Dead: Zombie popularity at its peak

The popularity of zombies reached its peak in the late 2000s and during the 2010s. This era saw numerous productions featuring the infected, such as movies, TV shows, video games, and literature. Notably, “The Last of Us,” which was recently adapted into a TV series, and “The Walking Dead” had a massive impact and garnered enormous audiences.

Currently, there have been four spin-offs of “The Walking Dead,” with two more in the works. The first upcoming spin-off will be set in France and will focus on the character Daryl Dixon, while the second will feature Michonne and Rick Grimmes. The original series, based on the popular comics that were published until 2020, diverged significantly from its source material by removing or creating characters and changing events.

Despite some criticism for including too many filler episodes, “The Walking Dead” was generally well-received and maintained a high enough viewership to run for eleven seasons and 177 episodes.

The comic book author urged the show’s writers to freak people out

In contrast to many adaptations that face disapproval from the original creators or viewers, “The Walking Dead” had the approval of Robert Kirkman, the author of the comics. He encouraged the series’ writers to introduce new and shocking elements to the story. Kirkman expressed his excitement about seeing his universe evolve during a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

As of now, Kirkman is no longer involved in “The Walking Dead” and has no influence on the production of future spin-offs. The spin-off “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” centered on Negan and Maggie, has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, a mini-series featuring Daryl will premiere on September 10, while a six-episode series about Michonne and Rick is set to be released in 2024.