Fans Left Wanting More as The Venture Bros. Comes to an Unforgettable End

Fans are left wanting more after The Venture Bros. came to an unforgettable end. This year, the fan-favorite television series ended with the release of a movie made just for home video. The film, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart ends the story told throughout the series. Now that the movie’s release date has been confirmed for September 1, Adult Swim has established a TV release date for the fall.

The Impact of The Venture Bros. on Adult Swim

Adult Swim will always be different after The Venture Bros. left its imprint with seven seasons produced over the course of fifteen years. The Venture family, which consisted of a scientific father who was unscrupulous and insecure, as well as his well-intentioned but inept kids, was the focus of the lives and adventures that were depicted in the series. Over the course of its run, the series garnered praise from critics for the quality of its worldbuilding, writing, characters, comedic timing, and animation. Even though the show was pulled from the air in 2018, nothing could prevent it from ending as it wanted to. Therefore, around five years after the show was canceled, the sequel movie The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart was released directly to video as the last chapter in the long-running series.

What is The Plot of The Venture Bros. Movie?

In the movie, directed and co-written by the creator of the series, Chris McCulloch, and the writer Doc Hammer, the character Hank Venture (McCulloch) is the subject of a manhunt that leads to unexpected revelations and difficult situations. While everything is going on, The Monarch is searching for Dr. Venture’s Blood, and the Venture family is dealing with a specter from their family’s history, which also causes problems for The Guild and The Monarch. To prevent this evil from destroying the planet inhabited by the Ventures, it would require the assistance of both allies and adversaries. This finishing journey provided the viewers with the touching conclusion they deserved, and the critics lauded its action-packed last act as a worthy highlight of the series. More franchise fans will have the chance to say their goodbyes appropriately now that the movie will be broadcast on television.

Voice Actors in Radiant are the Blood of the Baboon Heart

Voice actors who appear in Radiant are the Blood of the Baboon Heart include James Urbaniak as Dr. Rusty Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs., Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Red Death, John Hodgman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone.

TV Release Date for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

On September 1, Adult Swim will broadcast the first episode of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.