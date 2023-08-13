The Upshaws Part 4: Cast, Release Date, and Plot

The news regarding The Upshaws Part 4 is pouring in strong, and the show’s next season is almost ready to be released on Netflix. The first season of the down-to-earth sitcom The Upshaws, which had its original premiere in May 2021, consisted of ten episodes, and the second season was divided into two halves and had a total of sixteen episodes, respectively. The third part, which arrived in February 2023, was followed by the fourth part, which arrived six months later in August. Mike Epps and Kim Fields play the roles of Bennie and Regina, two working-class parents who do everything they can to make it through the ups and downs of life, respectively, in the comedy series The Upshaws. They have two girls and are determined to overcome any challenges that stand in the way of providing a fulfilling life for their children.

The Upshaws Part 4 Cast

Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw

Kim Fields as Regina Upshaw

Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw

Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw

Jermelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw

Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner

Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha Lewis

What is the Release Date of The Upshaws Part 4?

The release date for The Upshaws Part 4 is becoming ever closer. The Upshaws premiered its first season on Netflix in May 2021, and the second season will be split into two parts and released in June 2022 and February 2023, respectively. The comedy sitcom on Netflix has the shortest break between parts 3 and 4 of any of the other parts. On August 17, 2023, The Upshaws Part 4 will become available to stream on Netflix.

Who are the Creators of The Upshaws series?

Wanda Yvette Sykes is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer born in the United States. The first time anyone noticed her was for her contributions as a writer on The Chris Rock Show, for which she was awarded a Primetime Emmy in 1999. Sykes was rated one of the 25 funniest individuals in the United States by Entertainment Weekly 2004. She is particularly well-known for her recurrent performances on the television shows The New Adventures of Old Christine (shown on CBS from 2006 to 2010) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (broadcast on HBO since 2001). She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearances in ABC’s Black-ish (2015–2022) and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2020). Both of these shows will air in the 2020 season. She presently has starring roles in the original shows The Upshaws (2021-) on Netflix, The Other Two (2019-2023) on HBO Max, and The Good Fight (2021).

Regina Hicks has spent her career writing for television. Most recently, she created, and executive produced the Netflix comedy The Upshaws. In addition to Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, and Sherri, Regina has written for Are We There Yet?, State of Georgia, Instant Mom, Uncle Buck, Marlon, and Insecure. She has also contributed to The L Word: Generation Q.

What is the Plot of The Upshaws Part 4?

The Upshaws Part 4 will pick up following the conclusion of the third part, during which the Upshaw family tries to improve their situation by seizing fresh possibilities and working harder to attain their objectives. The previous episode wrapped up with some truly monumental events for the Upshaw family; as a result, The Upshaws Part 4 will almost have the sense of a completely different tale. Regina left her employment because she believed they had deprived her of significant prospects for career advancement. However, she left home to get some distance from her family and rediscover who she was. Kelvin, who has always had a tumultuous connection with Bennie, also showed up and submitted a request to live with his father. The promotional video for the fourth installment of The Upshaws makes it quite clear that the focus of this season is on Regina’s efforts to get back to her family.