





The Unique Universe of Loki’s Adventures

The God of Mischief series offers a one-of-a-kind storyline centered around the concept of the multiverse. This unique scenario incorporates various elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), connecting it to other TV shows and films.

Do You Need to Watch Quantumania and the Secret Invasion Series?

If you’re wondering which movies are essential to fully appreciate the new season of Loki, the answer is yes, you’ll have to watch Ant-Man 3. In the latest trailer, we catch a glimpse of Kang, who was introduced in the previous season’s final episode. Kang is known as an antagonist with a penchant for time travel, resulting in the creation of numerous variants. He also appears in Quantumania as a different variant and is the main villain of the film. The ending scene leaves no doubt that Kang is far from defeated and is presumed to be the primary enemy of the upcoming phase of the MCU, similar to Thanos.

Regarding the Secret Invasion series, it’s not a mandatory watch specifically for understanding Loki. However, the show has a significant impact on the entire MCU. It introduces a tremendously powerful character known as the Super Skrull. Unlike regular Skrulls, this advanced version possesses the abilities of all the Avengers. Although unlikely to appear in Loki, this character’s actions could potentially have a massive impact on the MCU.

What Other Films Should You Watch?

In Season 1 of Loki, we discovered that the Loki we follow is just one variant among many. However, this same version of Loki has appeared in previous films like the first Thor and the first Avengers. It is advisable to watch these films to gain a comprehensive understanding of the character. While Thor 2 and 3 present a different iteration of Loki, they can provide further insights into his development, but they are not obligatory. However, two films are essential: Avengers Infinity War and Endgame. These two movies delve into the main plot points of the Loki series and explore the origins of its protagonist. In summary, the five films you should watch to grasp everything are Thor, Avengers, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki season 2 will be available on Disney+ from October 6, 2023.




