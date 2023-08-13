An avalanche of blockbuster films ruined by unforeseen consequences

Let’s start with a simple question: if you hear the name John McTiernan, what comes to mind? For some of you, this question may cause a pause because the director hasn’t released any new films since 2003. It may be hard to understand this absence considering that McTiernan was once one of the most influential and popular figures in Hollywood, especially known for his revolutionary contributions to action cinema in the late 80s and throughout the 90s. You may easily connect McTiernan’s name with iconic movies like Predator and Die Hard. But his filmography extends beyond that. In his remarkable career as a director, he also helmed films such as Hunting for Red October, Last Action Hero, and A Day in Hell (Die Hard 3).

After the Pelican Affair, McTiernan becomes entangled in… The Pellicano Affair

When Anita Busch embarked on her career in journalism, she knew she would have to take risks when pitching stories to The Hollywood Reporter. She certainly didn’t choose the easy path by deciding to investigate potential connections between actor Steven Seagal and the mafia. In those circles, when you have something to hide or personal matters to settle, you often turn to Anthony Pellicano—a private detective with a prestigious clientele that reads like a who’s who in Hollywood. In an attempt to intimidate Busch and dissuade her from pursuing the Seagal investigation, Pellicano unknowingly set off a chain of events that would not only lead to his downfall but also drag McTiernan into the chaos as collateral damage.

Lie Hard: McTiernan’s descent into a web of deceit

Pellicano and McTiernan were no strangers to each other, having collaborated during the mid-1990s—specifically in 1997—when the director needed assistance with his divorce from producer Donna Dubrow. However, during McTiernan’s questioning in February 2006, it was not for this personal matter that he found himself under scrutiny. In reality, McTiernan had called upon Pellicano once again while working on his penultimate film, Roller Ball. In light of his paranoia at the time, McTiernan asked the detective to wiretap producer Charles Roven, suspecting Roven of sabotaging the film’s production. Simultaneously, McTiernan hoped to preemptively protect himself from any potential harm orchestrated by Roven. However, when an FBI agent asked McTiernan about the number of times he had engaged Pellicano’s services, the director made a crucial mistake—he lied and falsely claimed to have dealt with Pellicano only once, during his divorce proceedings.

Afterward, McTiernan became embroiled in the “Pellicano wiretapping affair” and appeared in court in April 2006. He reached an agreement with prosecutors, but their suspicions regarding his perjury remained. To defend himself, McTiernan enlisted a new lawyer and requested to withdraw his previous plea. The legal proceedings became convoluted, sparing him from an initial prison sentence. However, when the case was reopened later on, McTiernan faced two charges: lying to the FBI and perjury during the previous legal proceedings. He pleaded guilty through a negotiated agreement, resulting in a reduced new sentence but resurrecting the previously cancelled punishment. Consequently, McTiernan received a one-year prison term, three years of supervised probation, and a $100,000 fine.

Since 2006, McTiernan has been unable to work on any film projects due to his involvement in the Pellicano affair, coupled with the lack of support from insurance companies. Stuck in a professional impasse, in August 2012, his sanction was upheld, even though the Supreme Court granted him a final defense that ultimately had no impact. In April 2013, he began serving his prison sentence at the federal prison in Yankton. However, he was released after 328 days and spent the remaining time under house arrest on his Wyoming ranch. Currently facing financial difficulties, McTiernan is attempting to make a comeback and repay his debts. Unfortunately, since his release, he has struggled to find concrete opportunities, giving the impression that McTiernan’s career has sadly come to an end. It is even more disheartening when considering that he could have escaped legal consequences by telling the truth, thanks to American law and statutes of limitation.