Not everything is rosy at Disney

Disney has been reassessing its overall strategy for several months now! The entertainment giant intends to reevaluate its emphasis on streaming, despite recently raising its service prices. In just one month, the cost has increased from €6.99 to €8.99. This decision holds significance as The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing financial difficulties. As per the latest reports, the company suffered losses exceeding $800 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

In addition to the price hike on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company is making substantial changes to its productions to cut costs. For instance, it was recently announced that the horror film Barbarian, which premiered less than a year ago exclusively on Disney+, will be removed from the streaming platform. Of course, other projects are also affected, with some being cancelled altogether.

Farewell to the Spiderwick Chronicles

According to Deadline, as part of cost-saving measures and a shift in strategy, Disney has decided to abandon a highly anticipated project: The Spiderwick Chronicles. Following the release of the film in 2008, a series adaptation titled The Chronicles of Spiderwick, based on the same novels, was planned for release on Disney+. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

The eight-episode series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, is already completed and ready for release. However, due to concerns about profitability, Disney made the decision to sever ties with the production. Currently, Paramount possesses the rights to the license, but it is uncertain whether they will release the series on Paramount+ in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that alongside the Spiderwick Chronicles, other films and series are also being halted by Disney and Disney+. At this point, there is limited information available regarding these other productions.