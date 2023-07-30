The timeline is problematic

Les Visiteurs is now considered one of the classics of French comedy. Originally released in 1993, this film by Jean-Marie Poiré blends comedy with elements of science fiction and fantasy. It follows the story of Godefroy de Montmirail, known as “the Bold,” and his squire Jacquouille the scoundrel. Together, they travel back in time to save Godefroy’s wedding, but instead find themselves transported to the present day. They now have to navigate their way through the descendants of Godefroy de Montmirail.

Throughout the movie, Godefroy de Montmirail and his squire try to convince others that they are from the past. In one scene, Godefroy shares his birth year with the local priest, stating that he was born in 1076. This information is later confirmed in the Montmirail family book. However, around ten minutes later, when Godefroy reveals the truth to his descendant Beatrice, he mistakenly states that he was born in 1079. This inconsistency is not explained in the storyline. It is actually an error made by the actor Jean Reno, which was unintentionally included in the final version of the film. It’s a regrettable mistake, especially for a movie centered around time travel.

One of the greatest successes of French cinema