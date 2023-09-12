The Thrilling Unveiling of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at One Apple Park
Get ready for an exciting event! As we eagerly await the unveiling of the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, we are forming a queue at One Apple Park. Brace yourself for thrilling updates!
What to Expect from Today’s Main Event?
Don’t worry if you’re not up to speed yet! Here’s a quick crash course on what we anticipate from today’s main event:
- A new iPhone featuring USB-C connectivity and an optional “Action” button.
- Incremental updates for the Apple Watch.
- Potential introduction of Apple Watch Ultra (Series?) 2.
- Possibly some exciting news about new AirPods.
- We’ll also be getting more time with the Vision Pro.
Join us here again at 10AM PT as we bring you the breaking news firsthand.