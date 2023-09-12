The Thrilling Unveiling of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at One Apple Park

Get ready for an exciting event! As we eagerly await the unveiling of the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, we are forming a queue at One Apple Park. Brace yourself for thrilling updates!

What to Expect from Today’s Main Event?

Don’t worry if you’re not up to speed yet! Here’s a quick crash course on what we anticipate from today’s main event:

A new iPhone featuring USB-C connectivity and an optional “Action” button.

Incremental updates for the Apple Watch.

Potential introduction of Apple Watch Ultra (Series?) 2.

Possibly some exciting news about new AirPods.

We’ll also be getting more time with the Vision Pro.

Join us here again at 10AM PT as we bring you the breaking news firsthand.