The Swarm: A New Drama Series That Will Leave You on the Edge of Your Seat

The Swarm, a brand-new drama about catastrophic events, will provide fans of The CW with another justification for their feelings of dread around water. The Swarm is a European production that originated in Germany, even though most of the characters in the series use English as their native language. It is not only that but it is also said to be one of the most expensive television projects that has ever been conceived in Germany. The content of the show’s source material warrants a high price tag of approximately 40 million Euros, equivalent to more than 43 million USD. The Swarm is a science fiction film based on the critically acclaimed science fiction novel by author Frank Schatzing. The film’s plot follows a group of researchers attempting to determine the cause of the extremely violent behavior displayed by the marine species. Given the recent assaults by killer whales and the implosion of the Titan submarine, the release of the series in the year 2023, of all years, is a serendipitous choice given the level of terror that has been aroused toward the ocean and its billions of different life forms. The Swarm had its world premiere earlier this year in foreign waters. Still, owing to a distribution arrangement with the CW, it will finally be released in the United States. Here is everything we know about The CW’s The Swarm, including the exciting new aquatic series, its cast, its trailer, its debut date, and other information so you may learn more about it.

The Swarm Cast

Alexander Karim as Dr. Sigur Johanson

Cécile de France as Dr. Cécile Roche

Leonie Benesch as Charlie Wagner

Joshua Odjick as Leon Anawak

Takehiro Hira as Riku Sato

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Alicia Delaware

Barbara Sukowa as Prof. Katherina Lehmann

Oliver Masucci as Capt. Jasper Alban

Klaas Heufer-Umlauf as Roscovitz

Lydia Wilson as Sara Thompson

Takuya Kimura as Mifune

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Samantha Crowe

Alba Gaïa Bellugi as Isabelle Roche

Alessandra Arcangeli as Lilitha

Astrid Meloni as Mother

Bruce McGuire as Clive Roberts

Christian Burruano as Miguel Gilberto

Claudia Jurt as Dr. Natalia Oliviera

What is the Release Date of The Swarm?

When The Swarm premieres on The CW on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the murderous sea animals will enter the waters of the continental United States. Following the presentation of the pilot episode, one episode of the series’ total of eight episodes will be shown for the first time on each subsequent Tuesday until October 31.

Who is the Creator of The Swarm?

Frank Schatzing is a German author who achieved widespread acclaim for his work, the science fiction novel The Swarm (2004), which was published in 2004. Schatzing was born in Cologne, where he also completed his education in communication studies. After graduating, he established his own business in Cologne, an advertising firm called INTEVI. In 1990, Schatzing embarked on a career as a writer, penning many novellas and satires. His first book to be published was the historical work titled Tod und Teufel (The Devil and Death) in 1995. In 2000, he had his thriller Lautlos published. 2004, Schatzing published the science fiction thriller The Swarm, which brought him his biggest success.

What is the Plot of The Swarm?

The following is the plot summary that The CW provided for The Swarm:

Strange occurrences originating in the world’s waters continue to perplex scientists and jeopardize the lives of people across the planet. A group of scientists undertakes a terrible mission to travel to the depths of the Arctic Ocean to confront a lethal intelligent life force that is intent on exterminating humans.

Where Can You Watch The CW’s ‘The Swarm’?

When the first episode of The Swarm airs on September 12 (premiere times may differ depending on where you are located in the world), it should not be as surprising that the show will be broadcast on the CW network. Do not worry if you cannot see the network debut of these episodes or do not have a live television or cable channel subscription. On the official website of The CW, new episodes of The Swarm will be available to stream online a day later, with no additional cost, but will have advertisements. Since Warner Brothers Discovery also owns The CW, Max may eventually become available to stream online.