Dragon Ball, Death Note… The Curse of Live Action Adaptations

Manga and live action series rarely mix well. Many adaptations of popular anime series like Dragonball: Evolution, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Ken the Survivor have enraged fans. Not long ago, we compiled a list of the 7 worst anime adaptations for you to check out, if you’re interested. It’s clear that very few projects of this nature are well received by fans. In fact, every announcement for a live action adaptation is automatically met with skepticism. However, there are some adaptations that seem to have broken the curse, like the upcoming live action series for One Piece on Netflix.

A Good Adaptation AND a Good Series on Netflix?

To everyone’s surprise, the Netflix series One Piece has managed to defy expectations and has received generally positive feedback. While the Metacritic score currently sits at 67/100, the adaptation has an impressive 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to our colleagues at AlloCiné, the viewer rating goes even higher at 4.2 out of 5. Could this live action adaptation be the one that finally pleases everyone? It’s quite remarkable to witness such enthusiasm for a live action version of a manga/anime. What’s even more interesting is that the series has taken the bold step of deviating from the original work by Eiichiro Oda at times. However, as noted by the avid fan Jinxeb, it is during these moments that the series becomes the most enjoyable.

In any case, it’s clear that the Netflix series is receiving a lot of positive attention. As a result, the audiences are flocking to watch it. In France, One Piece is currently the most watched series, surpassing popular shows like Who is Erin Carter and the new seasons of Ragnarok, Young Sheldon, and Disenchanted. Moreover, it has even achieved the top spot in 84 other countries, a remarkable feat for any Netflix series. One Piece is well on its way to making history, but considering the popularity of the source material, it should come as no surprise.