A hugely successful cake

American Pie, a comedy film for teenagers with schoolboy humor, became a cult classic for its significant impact at the time. Released in 1999 and directed by Paul Weitz, it raised the excitement among young audiences and introduced several actors who are now well-known. One of the standout characters was Stifler, played by Sean William Scott, who became an emblematic figure in the American Pie franchise.

Little money, but fame

Despite the fame it attained, it may come as a surprise that Sean William Scott was paid only $8,000 for his role in American Pie. However, this amount seems meager compared to the film’s enormous success at the global box office, generating $235 million in revenues alone. In an interview, Scott revealed that he used most of the money to buy a used motorcycle and even worked at the Los Angeles Zoo selling churros. He admitted that $8,000 meant a lot to him at that time. Nevertheless, it is evident that the actor was able to negotiate a more favorable contract for the sequels of American Pie.