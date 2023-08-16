





The Spectators are Fed Up: Spielberg Had Anticipated the Public’s Fatigue

The Spectators are Fed Up: Spielberg Had Anticipated the Public’s Fatigue

When discussing the great names of the film industry, it would be impossible not to mention Steven Spielberg. Known for his prolific career since the early 1970s, this American director is not only regarded as a visionary in cinema but also for his ability to foresee certain trends. During a masterclass at the University of Southern California in 2013, Spielberg cautioned aspiring filmmakers about the challenges they might encounter. Little did he know that his warnings would eventually become a reality.

Even back then, the film industry was already showing signs of difficulties such as rising production costs, increasingly expensive ticket prices, and a proliferation of screens and streaming platforms. Acknowledging the inner workings of the industry, Spielberg pointed out that studios prioritize making money, which can sometimes result in predictable and repetitive films that tire audiences. It was almost prophetic when he concluded his “prophecy” by saying, “There will be an implosion the day that three-four or even half a dozen of these huge budget movies crash, and the pattern will change again.”

Are Superhero Movies Not So Super After All? The Current Flop Validates Spielberg’s Statements

Considering Spielberg’s previous statements and the current state of the industry, particularly in relation to Marvel and DC Comics, it seems that he foresaw the decline of superhero films and financially underperforming blockbusters. Marvel and DC Comics, with their constant stream of superhero movies, have overwhelmed audiences, often forcing them to watch every installment to fully comprehend the overarching storyline. As a result, viewers have grown weary of this formula.

The consequence of this repetitive formula is evident in recent superhero releases such as “Shazam! The Rage of the Gods” (with a production cost of $125 million and only $134 million in revenue), “Black Adam” (nearly $200 million for production, not including marketing costs, and just under $400 million in revenue), and “Ant-Man 3” (with a $200 million production cost and $476 million in receipts). Additionally, other programs on the Disney+ platform like “Avalonia,” “Buzz Lightning,” and “Secret Invasion” have also underperformed, leaving audiences disappointed.

While there have been some successful superhero films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3,” it is clear that, as Spielberg predicted, this formula is gradually losing its appeal. Spielberg expressed this sentiment back in 2015 when he compared the fate of western films to that of superhero movies, implying that the golden age of superheroes might be fading. This shift in the industry may give rise to new blockbuster models and formats.

However, amidst these commercial failures, there are films like “Top Gun: Maverick” released a few months ago, and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which has recently surpassed one billion dollars in revenue, demonstrating insolent success.



