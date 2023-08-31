A Showdown of Strength

In 2016, Batman V Superman hit the screens, bringing together two iconic superheroes in an epic battle. The film faced the challenge of portraying a believable rivalry between these characters, especially after showcasing the immense power of Clark Kent in Man of Steel. Adding to the complexity, the audience was introduced to a new Batman portrayed by Ben Affleck, who had big shoes to fill after Christian Bale’s widely acclaimed performance.

This version of the Dark Knight aimed to be more aggressive, filled with resentment, and physically imposing. To achieve this, Ben Affleck underwent intense training, as he openly admitted in an interview with Men’s Journal.

Ben Affleck knew that gaining muscle and enhancing his presence were crucial for the role. Fortunately, his efforts had a positive impact on his overall persona.

Ben Affleck felt on top of the world. His transformation even managed to intimidate Henry Cavill, the actor playing Superman.

The Intimidated Kryptonian

Henry Cavill, who is known for his chiseled physique, underwent an intensive training program to portray the Man of Steel. Despite his impressive transformation, he found himself genuinely impressed by Ben Affleck on the set of Batman V Superman, as he revealed in an interview with CBM in 2020.

Like many things in life, you have to acknowledge when someone is on a whole new level. I thought I was in great shape for this movie, until I met Ben Affleck. What struck me first was his sense of humor, but also the dedication he put into his portrayal. I’ve never been the type to engage in macho competition, but I have to admit that I felt more than a little intimidated. It motivated me to push myself harder because Ben had truly transformed his physique.

Now, we eagerly await to see what the future holds for these two iconic characters. It is worth noting that Henry Cavill will be passing on the Superman mantle to David Corenswet in Superman Legacy following the DC Universe’s redesign by James Gunn and Peter Safran.