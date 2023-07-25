A New Chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins Coming Soon

Get ready for the highly anticipated second part of the movie The Seven Deadly Sins, set to arrive on Netflix this summer. Mark your calendars for August 8 as fans of the popular manga, which has sold over 38 million copies, will finally get the conclusion they’ve been waiting for.

The story, written by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki, is being adapted for the screen by Rintarō Ikeda. The Seven Deadly Sins is a shōnen manga consisting of 41 volumes, originally published from October 2012 to March 2020 in Japan by Kōdansha. In France, the manga is distributed by Pika Édition.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

In December 20, 2022, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 brought fans into an adventure following the son of the main protagonists, Meliodas and Elizabeth. The story revolves around Tristan, who has inherited the power of the Goddess Clan. This power allows him to heal others but also brings forth a power from the Demon Clan that he struggles to control. To protect his family, Tristan embarks on a journey to Edinburgh, a fallen kingdom where he encounters powerful warriors and makes new friends along the way.

A Busy August for Netflix

August is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix with the highly anticipated release of the One Piece adaptation. After twenty-five years of being a beloved manga and anime, fans will finally get to see the beginning of Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to become the king of the pirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TV show, set to be released on August 31, 2023, will introduce Luffy and his future companions, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Directed by Marc Jobst, known for his work on The Witcher, the live-action adaptation will cover the Arlong Park arc, where Luffy and his crew travel to Nami’s home island.