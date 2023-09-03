The Secrets of Assassin’s Creed at Third Editions

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of the giants in the world of video games. It has left a lasting impact with its unique formula, allowing for a “back to basics” episode. Throughout its 16-year existence, the franchise has seen numerous developments and intriguing moments, playing with history in its own special way.

Today, a book called “The Secrets of Assassin’s Creed” written by Thomas Méreur is being released. Méreur, also known as Amaebi during his 17-year stint at gamekult, not only tested the various Assassin’s Creed games for the website but also nurtured a deep passion for the franchise. Naturally, he took up the task of compiling the insights of the developers who had worked on Assassin’s Creed in the past.

This book, which is expected to be immensely rich, delves into the history of the franchise, primarily focusing on the first seven years (from the original Assassin’s Creed to Black Flag / Rogue). However, this is only the first volume, and it’s likely that we will see more in the future.

Although the book will be available in bookstores on October 5, it can be purchased today for the modest price of €29.90. There are two versions available: a classic edition and a limited first print edition. Notably, the limited edition features a cover created by Raphaël Lacoste, the former artistic director of the franchise. Moreover, the preface of the book was written by Patrick Désilets, the creative director of the first three Assassin’s Creed games. Hence, “The Secrets of Assassin’s Creed” is undoubtedly a must-read for anyone looking to explore the rich history of the franchise before immersing themselves in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.