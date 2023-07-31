The Saw Franchise Returns with Another Devilishly Diabolical Film!

The highly-anticipated tenth installment of the Saw franchise is set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023. In Saw X, John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, will be back and as twisted as ever, as we can see in the gripping first trailer (available for auto-play). While the storyline takes place between the first and second movies, this time we follow the notorious serial killer as he ventures to Mexico in search of a supposed miracle cure for his cancer. Little does he know, this medical procedure turns out to be a scam. Enraged, John will seek revenge by subjecting these con artists to his trademark ingeniously deranged traps. Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the director behind Saw VI, Saw 3D, and Spiral: The Legacy of Saw, this latest installment promises to deliver the same level of suspense and horror that fans have come to expect. Tobin Bell, who has been part of the Saw saga since the very beginning in 2004, will reprise his role as John Kramer.

A Cult Franchise that Has Captivated Audiences for Almost 20 Years

For nearly two decades, the Jigsaw puppet, created by John Kramer, has captivated audiences. The first film, released in 2004 and directed by James Wan (known for Conjuring: The Warren Files), follows the gripping story of two men who wake up in a bathroom with a corpse at its center. Both are chained and soon discover they are trapped by a man named Jigsaw. In order to secure their freedom, they must follow a series of instructions that ultimately leads them to consider killing each other.

Upon its release, Saw became one of the highest-grossing horror films in history, earning over $103 million worldwide on a budget of just $1.2 million. This initial success spawned a long-running series of films, each presenting a similar plot that ensnares characters in progressively more horrifying traps.