The Role of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

In the hit series Peaky Blinders, the iconic character of Thomas Shelby was brilliantly portrayed by Cillian Murphy, who captivated audiences with his performance. Interestingly, before Murphy landed the role, there were two actors being considered for the part: action star Jason Statham and Murphy himself, who is known for his collaboration with director Christopher Nolan.

The series’ director, Steven Knight, initially leaned towards casting Jason Statham, having met both actors in Los Angeles to discuss the role. However, a change of heart occurred when Murphy, also known for his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious, sent a compelling message to Knight. Reflecting on the decision, Knight confessed, “Cillian, when you meet him, it’s not Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid not to understand that.”

Since 2013, Cillian Murphy has flawlessly portrayed the complex character of Tommy Shelby, earning recognition and awards for his exceptional dramatic performance. The gripping crime drama, consisting of six seasons, can be enjoyed on Netflix.

A Seventh Season in the Works?

Peaky Blinders follows the story of Tommy Shelby, a member of the notorious gang from Birmingham during the early 20th century. Inspired by a real criminal group, the series was initially planned to conclude with a feature film set during World War II. Production was set to begin at the start of this year, but no recent updates have been announced.

While there is limited information available about this project, fans of Peaky Blinders can expect an exciting surprise. Steven Knight, the show’s creator, recently revealed that there is something special in store for the devoted fans.