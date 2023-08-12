John Wick, the rising franchise that keeps growing

In four films, the John Wick franchise has surpassed a billion dollars in revenue. While not the biggest Hollywood success, the franchise has managed to captivate and retain its audience. Fans of John Wick continue to flock to the theaters, bringing more and more curious newcomers with them. The box office numbers have seen a steady increase from the first installment, which made $86 million, to the latest entry that reached $431 million.

The success and smart budgeting of Lionsgate

Lionsgate, the studio behind the John Wick franchise, has successfully managed to build a continuously growing and well-received series while keeping their budget in check. The initial film had a budget of $20 million, gradually increasing to $100 million for the latest installment. The franchise’s success can be attributed, in part, to the vision of former stuntman and stunt coordinator Chad Stalheski. The films have been praised for their action-packed sequences and have become a nostalgic favorite for many.

However, John Wick, the protagonist, is far from being a nice guy. He is a seasoned hitman who is reluctantly forced back into the world of assassins after his retirement. Throughout the series, John Wick finds himself entangled in various dangerous situations that require him to rely on his fists and firearms. The highly anticipated John Wick Chapter 4, set to be released in March 2023, promises to surpass its predecessors, featuring a legendary sequence on the stairs of the Montmartre hill.

The Continental, an embodiment of hotels

In addition to the main film series, there will be spin-offs and prequels for fans to enjoy. One of these spin-offs, called Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, Ian David McShane, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, and Anne Parillaud, is set to be released in 2024. Before that, in 2023, fans will have the opportunity to delve into the backstory of the renowned hotel chain that hosts hitmen, known as The Continental.

The prequel series, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” will consist of three episodes, shedding light on the history and secrets of this neutral zone for assassins. The carefully selected cast includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, and Jessica Allain. This mini-series will mainly focus on Mel Gibson’s character, Winston, and will take place in the 70s, providing a different tone and atmosphere while maintaining the essence of the franchise.

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” will first premiere on the US SVOD service Peacock on September 22. Don’t worry if you don’t have access to Peacock in France, as it will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.