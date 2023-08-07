New Target for Burglars?

Recently, two men broke into Gen Con 2023 in Indianapolis and managed to steal up to $300,000 worth of trading cards. This gaming convention, known as “Gen Con”, holds a significant position in North America’s gaming festivals. It was established in 1968 by Gary Gygax, the co-creator of the famous tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.

Although the stolen cards have not been identified yet, employees from board game stores suspect they may include popular trading card games like “Magic: the Gathering,” “Pokémon Trading Card Game,” and “Disney Lorcana.” The convention presented an opportunity for Ravensburger to announce the release of their Disney Lorcana card game. Local police in Indianapolis has reached out to the public through social media, asking for assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for the theft.

In a similar incident, earlier this year, news emerged of a thief who broke into a game store in Brownsburg and hid over $15,000 worth of Magic: the Gathering cards in a pizza delivery bag. These cases highlight a concerning trend of card thefts, particularly in the Indianapolis area.

Trading cards have gained significant value due to their growing popularity and the nostalgia associated with them. Some Pokémon cards have sold for over €400,000 at auctions, and even rapper Post Malone purchased a Magic card for $800,000. With these escalating prices and the desire for alternative investments, trading cards have become an attractive target for criminals.