Rise and fall of a juggernaut

Disney is widely known for its Mickey Mouse gang, princesses, animated films, and theme parks. It has always been considered a leading company that will never lose its dominance. However, there are rumors circulating about a possible sale of Disney to the highest bidder. These rumors gain credibility due to the fact that Disney’s financial results have been falling short of the objectives set by CEO Bob Iger. Despite Iger’s previous success in expanding and acquiring companies like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox, recent figures indicate that Disney Plus is expected to experience an $800 million loss by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Apple soon to own Disney?

Bob Iger himself has mentioned the idea of separating from certain companies, particularly the television channels owned by Disney. He expressed the need to be open-minded about the future of these businesses, possibly indicating that these assets will be put up for sale. As a result, speculation has arisen regarding the possibility of Apple acquiring Disney. While previous rumors may have seemed unlikely during Disney’s period of expansion, the current financial situation and focus on budget cuts and business resales make Apple’s involvement more plausible.

It should be noted that these rumors are not yet confirmed and should be treated with caution. The situation will need to be closely monitored to determine its development.