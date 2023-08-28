A revealing interview

Dragon Ball, an original manga that ended in 1995, is still incredibly popular today. Although the anime adaptation of Dragon Ball Super concluded in 2018, the franchise has since released multiple films to continue the adventures of Son Goku and his friends. However, an old interview with the author, Akira Toriyama, has recently resurfaced, revealing that he actually wanted to end the series much earlier.

In 2003, after the completion of the Dragon Ball manga and anime, Akira Toriyama discussed the series with Katsuyoshi Nakatsuri, the lead illustrator of Dragon Ball Z anime. During this conversation, Nakatsuri asked Toriyama why he chose to name the Dragon Ball sequel Dragon Ball Z. The answer will come as no surprise to fans.

An author overwhelmed by his creation

Akira Toriyama has the reputation of being an author who often feels overwhelmed by his work. There are rumors that he wanted to conclude the adventures of Son Goku and his friends much earlier, possibly even after the first Dragon Ball quest. This theory is supported by the fact that Dragon Ball Z started in April 1989 when Toriyama was at chapter 195. However, he continued the series for another six years and 324 chapters, indicating that he was convinced by the publishers to continue. Fans are grateful for this decision.